Moody's Tanks After Buffett Cuts Stake

Today will be a painful one for already-suffering Moody’s (MCO) shareholders, as Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) disclosed that it had cut its stake in the ratings agency by some 6 million shares. Buffett now owns about 17% of the company, down from just over 20%.



The stock fall 10% after hours last night, after the news was announced.

Buffett’s stake in Moody’s has always been controversial, since the company has to rate Berkshire Hathaway — though they were just as behind the curve as anyone else in downgrading Berkshire earlier this year. With the ratings agencies set to be knee-capped, it’s not surprising that Buffett would choose to throw in the towel on this one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.