MOODY'S: Mitt Romney Is Gaining Ground On Obama In Crucial Swing States

Moody’s Analytics is out with its electoral forecast for July, and the sister company to the credit-rating agency sees the race tightening slightly in favour of presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney.



Moody’s latest analysis shows that Romney has made gains in crucial swing states, but Moody’s still projects that President Barack Obama will win the election with 303 electoral votes to Romney’s 235.

But though the overall electoral forecast is unchanged from June, but the slight deterioration in swing states should be somewhat disconcerting for Obama. He improved in only three of the 14 swing states Moody’s identifies, though one of them was the crucial state of Ohio.

Here’s a look at the projected electoral map:

Obama is losing important ground in Virginia (he gets about 51.4 of the vote share there, according to Moody’s projection), New Hampshire (52.8 per cent), Colorado (52.8) and Nevada (53.3 per cent). He’s also further sinking in Florida, where he gets only a 49.3 per cent share of the vote.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the swing states:

