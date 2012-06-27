MOODY'S: Obama Is Still Likely To Beat Mitt Romney In November

Moody’s Analytics is out with its June electoral forecast, and the sister company to the credit-rating agency still thinks President Barack Obama is a good bet to beat Republican nominee Mitt Romney in November’s election.



Photo: Moody’s

Moody’s still projects virtually the same electoral map from last time — 303 electoral college votes for Obama, compared with 235 for Romney. Off the weak May jobs report, though, Obama lost some ground in some key swing states he’s carrying — Colorado, Iowa, Nevada, New Mexico and Virginia. He actually picked up steam in Moody’s model in Ohio, however.

Romney, meanwhile, carries swing states Florida and North Carolina. Here’s a look at the Moody’s projection, state-by-state, of the popular vote:

Photo: Moody’s

