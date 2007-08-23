Moody's (MCO) Locks Barn Door After Horse Gone

Moody’s Investor Service (MCO) did what Wall Street research firms often do for investors (don’t I know it), which is tell them that the value of securities they own have plummeted. Yesterday, the Post says, Moody’s downgraded $1.5 billion-worth of sub-prime mortgage securities, months after the mortgage industry collapsed.



Every market crash is blamed on someone, and as Doug McIntyre of 24/7 Wall St has suggested, Moody’s, McGraw Hill, and other “independent” ratings services may take it on the chin for this one.

