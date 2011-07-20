Moody's Just Put These 5 States On Downgrade Warning

Photo: Flickr Doug Francis

Due to their linkages with Washington — which itself is now in danger of losing its AAA rating — Moody’s just put out a warning on 5 states.Here’s the announcement.



Here’s the 5 states, and the rationale.

MARYLAND

• Sensitivity to national economic trends compared to other Aaa-rated states based on Moody’s Economy.com measure of employment volatility due to U.S. fluctuations: Above average

• Federal employees as a percentage of the state’s total employment: Above average

• Capital markets risk: Low due to a small amount of puttable variable rate debt outstanding

• Federal procurement contracts as a percentage of state gross domestic product: Above average

• Medicaid as a percentage of total expenditures: Average

• Available fund balance as a percentage of operating revenue: Below average

NEW MEXICO

• Sensitivity to national economic trends compared to other Aaa-rated states based on Moody’s Economy.com measure of employment volatility due to U.S. fluctuations: Below average

• Federal employees as a percentage of the state’s total employment: Above average

• Capital markets risk: Relatively high due to above average amount of puttable variable rate debt outstanding

• Federal procurement contracts as a percentage of state gross domestic product: Above average

• Medicaid as a percentage of total expenditures: Above average

• Available fund balance as a percentage of operating revenue: Above average

SOUTH CAROLINA

• Sensitivity to national economic trends compared to other Aaa-rated states based on Moody’s Economy.com measure of employment volatility due to U.S. fluctuations: Average

• Federal employees as a percentage of the state’s total employment: Below average

• Capital markets risk: Relatively high due to above average amount of puttable variable rate debt outstanding

• Federal procurement contracts as a percentage of state gross domestic product: Above average

• Medicaid as a percentage of total expenditures: Above average

• Available fund balance as a percentage of operating revenue: Below average

TENNESSEE

• Sensitivity to national economic trends compared to other Aaa-rated states based on Moody’s Economy.com measure of employment volatility due to U.S. fluctuations: Above average

• Federal employees as a percentage of the state’s total employment: Above average

• Capital markets risk: Relatively high due to above average amount of puttable variable rate debt outstanding

• Federal procurement contracts as a percentage of state gross domestic product: Average

• Medicaid as a percentage of total expenditures: Above average

• Available fund balance as a percentage of operating revenue: Below average

VIRGINIA

• Sensitivity to national economic trends compared to other Aaa-rated states based on Moody’s Economy.com measure of employment volatility due to U.S. fluctuations: Above average

• Federal employees as a percentage of the state’s total employment: Above average

• Capital markets risk: Low due to a small amount of puttable variable rate debt outstanding

• Federal procurement contracts as a percentage of state gross domestic product: Above average

• Medicaid as a percentage of total expenditures: Below average

• Available fund balance as a percentage of operating revenue: Below average

Concurrently Moody’s also places on review for downgrade the ratings of these five states’ intercept program ratings and the ratings of the individual financings that benefit from these intercept mechanisms.

