Dear Moody's, It's Time To Threaten A Downgrade Of The US

The reputation of the ratings agencies is terrible, and when it comes to sovereign credit they’ve been way behind the market itself in identifying problems.



Here’s a chance for companies like Moody’s and S&P to be of use. They should warn that the AAA-rating of the US is under serious threat over the attempts to use the debt limit as a political tool, as the GOP is pushing right now.

To start, it’s objectively true: When you’re discussing actions that could lead to default, then it’s insane to have a AAA rating.

But beyond that, it’d be useful. Whereas the agencies are fond of making vague, far-off sounding statements regarding the US debt situation (e.g. “If at some point Washington doesn’t shoe credible commitment, blah blah blah, eventually, blah blah blah…”), this would be a substantive message, with timely relevance.

Of course they’ll blow it, because it would be too boat rocking.

Click here for more on why the US should lose its AAA rating >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.