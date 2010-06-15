Whoa, Greece Just Got Its Rating Cut By FOUR Notches

Photo: PIAZZA del POPOLO

Moody’s just cut Greece’s credit rating from A3 to Ba1 in a four notch cut that is certain to make anyone concerned about European contagion sit up and take notice.The cut may not be a surprise, in that markets have long priced Greek debt as something closer to junk than credit ratings agencies have suggested.



Moody’s says the rating adjustment is a product of the IMF/EU bailout package and that the outlook is now stable.

This announcement comes just hours after the Bank for International Settlements released a report detailing the risk of contagion throughout Europe.

The BIS pointed to France and Germany as countries whose banking sectors needed to be particularly concerned about the fate of the Greek economy.

13 % of UK investors now see the risk of a dramatic market event, like a default, leading to a 20% market collapse.

Here are the countries most exposed to Europe’s sovereign debt crisis >

