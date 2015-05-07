This economics talk came with lunch at one of the most outrageously fancy restaurants in NYC

Per Se is one of the best restaurants in the world.
Thomas Keller’s New York flagship has three stars from the Michelin guide and four stars from the New York Times — highest honours from both.
This week, the job search company Indeed put on a luncheon at the famed restaurant with its chief economists, Tara Sinclair and John Lonski, the chief economist for financial markets at Moody’s.
Business Insider documented the experience.
The restaurant is located behind the famous blue double doors. The doors don't open. To get in, you go through the sliding glass door to the left.
This is what the dining room looks like. There is another room with views of Columbus Circle, but today we were here.
The main course, an 'herb-roasted ribeye of prime beef' along with mushrooms, asparagus, and bearnaise sauce.
