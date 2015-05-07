This economics talk came with lunch at one of the most outrageously fancy restaurants in NYC

Per Se is one of the best restaurants in the world.

Thomas Keller’s New York flagship has three stars from the Michelin guide and four stars from the New York Times — highest honours from both.

This week, the job search company Indeed put on a luncheon at the famed restaurant with its chief economists, Tara Sinclair and John Lonski, the chief economist for financial markets at Moody’s.

Business Insider documented the experience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.