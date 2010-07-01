Now Moody's Is Considering Downgrading Spain

Moody’s is considering downgrading Spain from its Aaa credit rating, according to Bloomberg Television reports.



The potential downgrade could be for a myriad of reasons, but the expanding pressure on the Spanish banking system, undimmed by this morning’s positive ECB news, is a likely reason.

Further from that Spain has its most difficult sovereign debt rollover period in the next month of July.

Check out the presentation the government of Spain is using to try to get investors to buy their sovereign debt >



