Moody's Downgrades Spain, And Markets All Around The World Are Diving

It looks like it’s going to be an ugly day.



Moody’s has downgraded Spain over, what else, fears over the country’s banking system.

Markets around the world are sliding, including in the US.

The Spanish market is down 1.3%. France is off about 1%.

The euro is getting hit, and copper is diving hard again.

Only the US dollar is standing out.

Click here for a look at countries most likely to default >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.