Moody's Downgrades Portuguese Sovereign Debt, Euro Tanks

This just happened.



WSJ:

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Portugal’s government-bond ratings to A1 from Aa2, saying the Portuguese government’s financial strength will continue to weaken over the medium term.

“The Portuguese government’s debt-to-[gross domestic product] and debt-to-revenues ratios have risen rapidly over the past two years,” said Anthony Thomas, senior analyst in Moody’s Sovereign Risk Group.

The two-notch downgrade weighed on the euro, which hit a one-week low of 1.2522 against the dollar following Moody’s announcement.

