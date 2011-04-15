Moody's Downgrades Ireland, And Keeps The Country's Outlook On Negative

At this point, there’s nobody with money in Irish debt who actually cares what Moody’s has to say, but it’s still says something that Ireland’s fiscal situation is deemed to be getting worse.The ratings agency has downgraded the country two notches (via Bloomberg) to Baa3, which is the same level as Iceland.

Irish yields, along with everyone else’s, are wider on the day.

