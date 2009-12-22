Moody's Downgrades Greece, As Civil Servants Union Threatens To Go On Strike To Protest Budget Cuts

Overnight, Moody’s downgraded Greek debt, however it was only a one-notch downgrade, and bonds actually rallied on relief.



Still the agency suggested that future cuts are more likely than not.

But now the country — whose socialist government must cut spending — has to deal with a strike of government workers, according to ForexLive. That would reporetedly come as soon as January.

