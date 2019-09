In the midst of all the strife, Moody’s just cut Bahrain’s credit rating to Baa1 from A3, and put its outlook at negative.



In one picture, you can see why this is a big deal. Iceland comes to mind when you see numbers like these.

Photo: BNP Paribas

