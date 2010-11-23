Moody's: Commercial Real Estate Prices Rebound In September

Moody’s reported today that the Moody’s/REAL All Property Type Aggregate Index increased 4.3% in September. This reverses the sharp decline in August. Note: Moody’s CRE price index is a repeat sales index like Case-Shiller – but there are far fewer commercial sales – and that can impact prices and make the index very volatile.



