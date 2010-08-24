Surprise: Now Moody's Says Austerity Could Make European Sovereign Credit WORSE

Remember when European nations were being pressured to adopt austerity measures in order to prevent their credit ratings from deteriorating due to rising government debt?



Well we’ve already been chronicling the initial challenges of the new regime (deficits still widening, unemployment rising, growth fading, tax collections poor, etc.)

And now Moody’s is concerned that austerity measures, ie. spending cuts, could actually destroy some European nations’ credit ratings:

Reuters:

“Given the magnitude of the fiscal challenge and the need to sustain tight fiscal policy for several years, the risks to economic growth are clearly a downside risk for sovereign ratings,” Moody’s said in a report.

…

“Those countries that are facing persistently strong deleveraging could experience renewed negative pressure on their ratings in the future, depending on how long the process lasts,” Moody’s said.

Countries such as Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Ukraine face “high” event risk, the report found. Most Aaa-rated nations face “low” to “very low” event risk.

Moody’s does not expect a strong credit rebound to take hold between 2011 and 2016.

It’s a classic case of ‘damned if you do and damned if you don’t.’

Apparently there’s a fine line to be walked between excessive spending, which increases government debt too rapidly, and excessive spending cuts (austerity) which tank the economy and cut government revenue thus leading to wider budget deficits and thus more government debt. It’s a real pickle.

