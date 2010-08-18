Moody's: America's "Distance To Downgrade" Has Been Reduced

We don’t think that the ratings agencies will take away the AAA ratings of the world’s pre-eminent sovereigns (at least not the US) until long after the market has made it obvious that our fiscal situation has deteriorated dramatically.



But it always makes for intriguing reading whenever the agencies even talk about the subject of the US AAA ratings.

And indeed Moody’s is making more (conflicting) noises today.

MNI:

he United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany’s “distance to downgrade has been further reduced” in light of their ongoing fiscal challenges, Moody’s’ warned Tuesday in its quarterly review of triple-A rated sovereign countries.

That said, those countries remain “well positioned based on a forward-looking assessment of their debt dynamics and debt affordability,” Moody’s said in its “Aaa Sovereign Monitor.”

Got that? So we’re fine and well positioned for the future, but the doomsday date is getting nearer.

