Surprise! Moody's Agrees With AIG Traders, Says AIG Can Pay Back The Government

Moody’s has come out and declared that AIG will likely be able to pay back the government what it owes, which will likely give hope to holders of AIG shares.



Bloomberg: American International Group Inc., the insurer bailed out by the U.S., will be able to repay its Federal Reserve credit line and “much or all” of the Treasury Department’s investment if financial markets stabilise, Moody’s Investors Service said.

The U.S. is “committed to working with the firm to maintain its ability to meet obligations as they come due throughout the restructuring process,” Moody’s said yesterday in a statement, maintaining its credit ratings on the New York- based insurer.

AIG owed more than $44 billion on the credit line as of last week and has tapped more than $40 billion from Treasury facilities. AIG posted third-quarter net income of $455 million last week, the insurer’s second straight profitable period, on lower investment losses.

This makes it more likely that AIG will have some residual value left for AIG shareholders above and beyond the company’s liabilities.

One needs to understand that AIG shares currently trade as options on AIG’s solvency, whereby they have upside potential many times that of their downside (going to zero). These are just rough numbers, but the shares’ current $4.9 billion market cap represents just a sliver of potential residual value to equity holders that may exist on top of the mountain of AIG’s $844 billion of stated assets and $766 billion of stated liabilities as of September 2009. Small changes in the large asset and liabilities numbers will have a huge effect on AIG share performance.

Already the shares are well below book value since most market players believe that AIG’s book value is an overstatement. This could very well be true.

But just to put things into perspective, imagine if AIG’s current book value were to actually end up true, whereby the assets in the end indeed exceed liabilities by over $70 billion (though preferred shares have a huge claim as well). This scenario would make AIG’s $4.9 billion market cap look very cheap. It’s not the most probable outcome, but it doesn’t have to be when your upside potential is far higher than the downside. Upside could be substantial if the book value is only half right even. There’s also always the potential for the shareholders to be helped by government support for the firm as a whole.

That’s what some AIG traders may be thinking. The shares are options right now, they could go to zero, but that’s fine in the broader context of a diversified portfolio filled with appealing risk/reward opportunities.

The author owns shares in AIG.

