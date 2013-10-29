Mood-Tracking App For Depression Patients Wins Australian-Backed Global Innovation Prize

Kristina Wilms / YouTube

An Australian-backed global app innovation contest has been won by a project that aims to help people with depression track their mood in real time and improve their treatment as a result.

The app concept was submitted by Kristina Wilms, from Germany, who will get 50% co-funding for developing the project from AppHappening, a global platform that connects businesses with app developers. The inspiration for the app was inspired by Wilms’ own battle with depression.

One in seven Australians will experience depression in their lifetime.

Wilms’ concept, called Aiden, will be licensed to therapists who supply it to patients with depression. Among the features, patients will be able to report their feelings and moods in detail when incidents occur, giving granular data to the therapist.

“One of the most important elements in the treatment of depression and burn-out is the recording of the persons’ behaviour patterns,” Wilms said. “At the moment patients are asked to fill out special forms which they have to carry around all day and are both indiscreet and impractical.”

Aiden will also track sleeping patterns, dreams, and mood changes over time, as well as triggers for mood changes and their effects.

AppHappening was founded by Australian entrepreneur Michael Giffney and the innovation contest judged app proposals from around the world including China, the US, Australia and Indonesia.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the response to the contest and the app proposals are still flooding in so we will be keeping our online pitch facility open for those who want the chance to be selected for our incubator,” AppHappening CEO Michael Giffney said.

