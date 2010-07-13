Mood Brightening Significantly In Early Trading, BP Pointing Higher AGAIN

Again, the market is shrugging off the China news (which feels tired), and the Portugal downgrade (which is also tired) and rallying impressively.



BP shares, which have been on a very nice rally over the past several days, are above $37, compared to a recently low of under $27.

NASDAQ futures are up a bit less than 1%, and are near their post-yesterday highs.

Photo: FinViz

