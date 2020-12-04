5 mood-boosting foods that may make you happier, according to a dietitian

etorres69/Getty Images Fermented foods can help the good bacteria in the gut, which may help boost your serotonin levels.

Mood-boosting foods include bananas, leafy greens, turkey, fermented foods, and foods with omega-3 fatty acids.

Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kombucha can balance the bacteria in your gut, which produces ‘feel-good’ brain chemicals like serotonin and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA).

Foods like turkey and bananas may also help to boost your levels of serotonin.

When you need a quick boost, you might automatically reach for a candy bar or cookie, but sugary treats aren’t likely to make you feel better. There are foods, however, that can help improve your mood by providing key nutrients and boosting ‘feel-good’ brain chemicals.

Here are five foods that can help lift your mood when you’re feeling down.

Foods with omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats that you can get only through your diet.

Though more research is needed, studies suggest that omega-3 fatty acids may aid in reducing anxiety and depression, says Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, a registered dietitian practicing in Ohio.

Experts believe that eating food with omega-3s helps boost mood because people with depression may have low levels of certain omega-3 acids, including eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

Omega-3 fatty acids also have an anti-inflammatory effect on your body. This is important because inflammation is linked to depression and anxiety.

Some of the best ways to get omega-3 fatty acids in your diet are:

Eating fatty fish like salmon, herring and sardines.

Adding ground flaxseed or chia seeds to foods like cereal, yogurt, or baked goods.

Taking fish oil supplements â€” try to get 1 to 2 grams of omega-3s per day.

Bananas

“Bananas are a source of simple carbohydrates, which will raise blood sugar and provide an energy boost,” Andrews says.

Eating a banana can help give you a quick pep up, and because bananas are high in fibre, they are digested more slowly. This means that even though bananas can raise blood sugar and energy levels, they won’t result in a subsequent blood sugar crash, which can leave you feeling worse.

“They’re also a source of vitamin B6,” Andrews says, “which is needed to convert amino acids into neurotransmitters such as norepinephrine and serotonin, in the brain.” Having enough of these brain chemicals is important because imbalances can lead to depression and anxiety.

Bananas are great as a solo snack, but you can also add them to smoothies or put banana slices on your morning cereal, yogurt, or oatmeal.

Leafy greens

Eating leafy greens can help lift your mood because they contain powerful antioxidant nutrients like vitamin E, vitamin C, and various phytochemicals, Andrews says.

Antioxidants are vital for your health because they fight off compounds called free radicals that can damage your cells. Foods high in antioxidants are helpful to keep your mood up because they can fight inflammation in your body and your brain.

A 2012 study found that older adults who eat fewer antioxidant-rich foods, like leafy green vegetables, are more likely to experience depression. Though more research is needed, experts believe that antioxidants may be an effective tool to fight off mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

Some great ways to get the antioxidant benefits of leafy greens are:

Eat a salad with greens like kale and spinach.

Add arugula to a sandwich.

Eat a side of collard greens with dinner.

Turkey

“Turkey and other high-protein foods contain tryptophan, which aids in the release of the ‘feel good hormone,’ serotonin,” Andrews says.

Tryptophan also helps your body to produce melatonin, a hormone that aids in regulating your sleep cycle. This is important because not getting enough sleep can put you at greater risk for depression.

Fermented foods

Foods are fermented by adding microorganisms like yeast and bacteria, which break down any sugars and convert them into acids, gases, or alcohol.

Because they naturally contain bacteria, eating fermented foods can help increase the ‘good bacteria’ in your gut, which can have a positive influence on your mood.

Having the proper balance of gut bacteria is linked to lower rates of depression, possibly because some gut bacteria naturally produce tryptophan and serotonin.

Some types of gut bacteria also produce the brain chemical gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA), which is important because low levels of GABA are linked to higher levels of anxiety and stress.

Some common fermented foods that Andrews recommends are:

Yogurt

Sauerkraut

Kefir

Kimchi

Kombucha

Insider’s takeaway

There are many factors that influence your mood, but one tool to help keep you feeling good is to add mood-boosting foods to your diet.

Overall, Andrews says that to keep your spirits up, don’t skip meals and, “eat a nutritious diet containing whole foods from a variety of food groups.”

