Check Out Moo.com's London HQ, Where They Make Those Neat Little Business Cards (PHOTO TOUR)

Hang out in the design or web scenes and you’re bound to collect a few Moo.com mini-cards — neat, colourful, half-sized business cards, custom-ordered via the web.



Moo.com is the creation of Richard Moross, who started with a flop — “Pleasure Cards,” and a social network that no one really wanted to use — but eventually found great success with his mini cards and a partnership with Flickr, the photo sharing site.

Now, years later, the company is large and growing, aiming to disrupt the $100 billion global printing industry via the web. Revenue is in the tens of millions, the company has been profitable since 2009, and it plans to hire another 20 or 30 employees this year, to get near 100. (There’s also a U.S. office in Rhode Island.)

We visited Moo.com in London earlier this year and Moross was kind enough to give us a tour.

