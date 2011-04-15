Check Out Moo.com's London HQ, Where They Make Those Neat Little Business Cards (PHOTO TOUR)

Hang out in the design or web scenes and you’re bound to collect a few Moo.com mini-cards — neat, colourful, half-sized business cards, custom-ordered via the web.
Moo.com is the creation of Richard Moross, who started with a flop — “Pleasure Cards,” and a social network that no one really wanted to use — but eventually found great success with his mini cards and a partnership with Flickr, the photo sharing site.
Now, years later, the company is large and growing, aiming to disrupt the $100 billion global printing industry via the web. Revenue is in the tens of millions, the company has been profitable since 2009, and it plans to hire another 20 or 30 employees this year, to get near 100. (There’s also a U.S. office in Rhode Island.)
We visited Moo.com in London earlier this year and Moross was kind enough to give us a tour.
We start our tour in London's Shoreditch neighbourhood, which has quite a few design and tech shops around
That's founder and CEO Richard Moross, our tour guide, standing. In the foreground is design contractor Jonathan Howells.
Product designer Paul Thorogood joined in 2008 and has designed all of Moo.com's packaging and products since then
Every company has a different naming scheme for its conference rooms. At Moo.com, they're named after print colours: Magenta, Cyan, etc.
Moross shows us some of the cool new Moo.com card designs that recently launched, including these cassette tapes
Moross founded the company in 2004. It was initially a social networking site of sorts, with little cards as a bonus. But the cards wound up being the most interesting part of the company. And they took off.
When Moo had its housewarming party, they sourced all the food and drink locally, so they drew a map to illustrate where it all came from -- the local market, brewery etc. Some nearby companies added their logos to it when they came by.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.