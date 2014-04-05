This Gorgeous, Fun Game Is The Most Popular Paid App For The IPhone Right Now

Monument Valley, is the newest app that’s at the top of the App Store.

In the game, you’re a princess, and you’re running on a three dimensional maze. It’s inspired by MC Escher drawings. It’s hard to describe, but it is exactly how an iPhone game should look and feel.

Most iPhone games can be distracting with an endless barrage of noise and action that can take you out of the gaming experience. The creators of the game, Ustwo, gave Monument Valley two important features for addictive gameplay: very simple controls and gorgeous graphics which make each level an optical illusion.

The download price is a bit steep at $US3.99 but you can download it here.

In order to understand the game in action, check out some screenshots below:

Here’s how a level looks. The princess is in the lower corner.

Tap the screen and turn the switch to create a new path.

The princess now has a path to walk down. If you tap the button seen in the lower part of the screen, the princess will walk towards it and press it.

A new part of the level has appeared. Make the princess go back to where she started. Flip the switch and make Ida hit the button the opposite side of the screen.

It looks like your stuck now right? Think again.

Turn the switch to the right to make a new path for the princess. Each level will have a different optical illusion so you need to look closely.

Point the Princess towards the switch in the far right corner. You beat the level once you reach the final switch.

