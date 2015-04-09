One of the best games in the App Store is now free at Starbucks branches in the UK

London app “Monument Valley,” one of the most beautiful mobile games around, is currently free to download with a code from Starbucks coffee shops in the UK.

“Monument Valley” is a puzzle adventure game where users guide a lost princess through a series of strange, mesmerising environments. It features winding, intricate structures with geometry inspired by artist M.C. Escher.

As of July 2014, one million copies of the game had been sold. It’s normally priced at £2.49 ($US3.99).

Monument Valley developer Matt Miller revealed the promotion this morning: