The geniuses behind last year's most beautiful mobile game are now designing futuristic car dashboards

Ustwo is the award-winning design studio behind the beautiful Monument Valley mobile game, but its latest project aims to bring its signature design to your car’s dashboard, according to The Verge.

With the goal of redesigning what a car’s instrument cluster should look like, Ustwo has partnered with car design consultancy CDR (Car Design Research) to create a futuristic dashboard that takes advantage of modern display technology and software.

Ustwo argues that even though many cars include HD displays for displaying important information like speed and fuel levels, they typically mimic their physical counterparts with digital versions of fuel gauges and speedometers. This is commonly referred to as featuring a “skeuomorphic” design, and Ustwo wants to start over to re-imagine how a car’s information is presented to a driver.

Ustwo is calling its new design language “adaptive hierarchy,” and it uses context-based alerts to show driver what’s most important to them.

When you’re parked, for example, a majority of the screen is devoted to your car’s current range, and the software even plugs into your destination to show you whether or not you’ll be able to make it before refueling (or recharging).

When driving, your car’s range isn’t as important as your current speed, so the instrument cluster re-allocates space and features your range along the side of the panel while speed takes center stage.

Your car’s speed is represented as both a number and an on-screen bar of colour that rises and lowers as you accelerate and brake. The top of the screen represents the speed limit of the road you’re currently driving on, and exceeding this speed causes the colour bar to turn from green to orange to red.

When reversing, the screen swaps out the speed for a rear-view camera.

As a car’s dashboard and instrument cluster are now closely associated with a car’s branding, Ustwo has even shown how it’s adaptive hierarchy design language could be tweaked to match the aesthetics of individual car manufacturers such as Ferrari and Mercedes.

Ustwo’s designs are only concepts for now, but the company has posted its project as an open-source project over at Github, and is encouraging people to dig into it and offer feedback.

You can take a deeper dive into Ustwo’s design process and ideology over at its blog.

