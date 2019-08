Ingrid Williams, the wife of Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Monty Williams, died in a car crash last week.

At her memorial service on Thursday, Williams gave an eloquent speech that touched on a surprising theme: forgiveness.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.