A British TV Station Dropped This Giant Dead Parrot Sculpture In The Middle Of London

A UK television station is promoting what could be the final live performance of legendary comedy troupe Monty Python by bringing to life one of the group’s most famous gags.

After fans voted “Dead Parrot” their favourite Monty Python sketch, the comedy TV channel Gold worked with a team of three sculptors to create a 50-foot-tall statue of the dead Norwegian Blue parrot featured in the sketch.

It was unveiled Monday on London’s South Bank.

Monty Python’s surviving members — John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Terry Gilliam — will perform the last show in their 10-show reunion run Sunday at London’s 02 Arena.

According to USA Today, the show will also be broadcast live in theatres across the U.S.

Here’s the famous “Dead Parrot” skit from which the sculpture draws its likeness:

