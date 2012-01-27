'Monty Python' Gang Reunites For 'Absolutely Anything'

Photo: BBC

The coconuts are coming!Britain’s most famous comedy troupe are reuniting for a new sci-fi style farce called “Absolutely Anything.”



Co-written and directed by “Monty Python” member Terry Jones, the story is about a group of aliens who give the power to do “absolutely anything” to a human being just to see what kind of mess he’ll make in the world.

And considering the ridiculousness and hilariousness of “Monty Python,” it’s sure to be a big mess.

The aliens are set to be played by Python members John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin. Producers are trying to also sign another Python-er, Eric Idle, to the project.

Another addition to the gang is Robin Williams, who will be voicing the role of Dennis, a talking dog that knows more than anyone may think.

But Terry Jones wants to be clear. He recently told Variety that the movie is not a “Monty Python” picture. “It just has that sensibility,” he said.

For anyone who doesn’t know the genius behind the Monty Python comedy, rent “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Monty Python’s Life of Brian,” and “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life” just for starters.

But for now, here’s a clip to get your feet wet. Watch below:

