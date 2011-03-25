Monty Python And The World Economy: 'Tis But A Scratch

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) is easy one of the most brilliantly comical movies of all time. One of my favourite scenes is the fight between Arthur and the Black Knight, the one in which Arthur handily dismembers his adversary in combat.



It’s become the source of household jokes around the world– the Black Knight refuses to acknowledge having lost both of his arms and legs to Arthur’s sword, insisting instead, “Tis but a scratch…”

Apparently the Black Knight has been giving lessons to political leaders and central bankers in this art of self-deception and ignoring reality… because that’s exactly what’s happening around the world.

Today, in the wake of last night’s political collapse in Portugal, European leaders played down the impact of Portugal’s imminent ballooning economic crisis, dismissing any possibility of spreading contagion or similar consequences in other weak eurozone nations like Spain, Ireland, and Italy.

Nevermind that yield spreads and bond insurance premiums are near all-time highs. Tis but a scratch…

Today in Japan, two nuclear plant workers were hospitalized with radiation-related injuries. Japan’s government continues to deny risks to these workers, and to the population at large, instead raising the decontamination threshold (the danger level of radiation) from 6,000 counts per minute (CPM) to 100,000 CPM. ‘Tis but a scratch.

Two days ago in El Salvador, Barack Obama dismissed the cost of military action in Libya, saying “because it is limited in time, scope, with a well-defined mission, we’re confident that this is something that we can budget as part of our overall operations.”

Nevermind that the Pentagon is completely cash-strapped and is going to Congress with hat in hand for more money having already blown through its budget and unable to afford the $1 billion+ Libya operations. Tis but a scratch…

Earlier this month, William Dudley, the brainiac who replaced Tim Geithner as President of the New York Fed, recently told business leaders in Queens that, “while rising commodity prices may be giving some of you a bad headache, they are not likely to lead to a sustained rise in inflation.”

Nevermind that prices of just about everything ex-iPad around the world are increasing, and inflation rates from Vietnam to the UK are painfully high. Tis but a scratch…

Reality is very simple for the rest of us. We know what we pay for things, and we know that amount is increasing. We know nuclear meltdowns are dangerous. We know that fake economic growth created by printing money is nonsense. We know that massive deficits are destructive. We know that war is counterproductive to peace and stability.

The elite few at the controls, however, are overindulgent in self-deception… or outright lies. In either case, they’re only fooling themselves.

Relying 100% on the system that they control for the essentials in your life– your food, your water, your energy, your safety, your livelihood, your savings– is a recipe for disaster. It’s like letting a known sicko pedophile babysit your kids, or giving a serial burglar the keys to drop in on your house while you’re on vacation.

Becoming a bit more self-reliant requires nothing radical– just a few baby steps to start.

Now, as a person who spends the vast majority of my life internationally, I’m clearly a strong advocate for building a new life overseas– I think you’ll find more freedom, more control, more options, and more opportunities.

If you’re looking for a job, you’ll likely find something more lucrative and interesting overseas. If you’re looking for better healthcare or lower cost of living, you’ll find it overseas. If you’re looking for a government that doesn’t have its face in your business, you’ll find that overseas.

If you’re not able to head overseas for now, though, there are still plenty of things you can do to increase your self-reliance. I recommend taking a portion of your savings and move it to a foreign bank or offshore precious metals depository like GoldMoney or Global Gold.

Also, seek alternative sources of income, especially online. Buy a small generator and some non-perishable food. Plant a small vegetable patch if possible. Get to know your neighbours. Exercise.

These steps needs not be difficult, it just takes a little bit of effort; anyone who closely examines his/her life can find a myriad of ways to increase self-sufficiency away from the system that the merry band of clueless, self-deceptive world leaders controls.

