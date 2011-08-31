Entire Town Powerless After Pissed-Off Old Man Shoots Transformer

Most of Montvale, NJ didn’t lose power as a result of Hurricane Irene.



Andrew Demes, an 80-year-old, resident, did.

Fed up with how long it was taking to restore the power, Demes woke up at 3:00 a.m. on Monday and fired two shots from a World War II-era rifle into the power transformer.

Police arrived on the scene quickly and subdued the man, but the shots into the transformer casing caused oil to leak from the structure.

Now, most of Montvale doesn’t have power.

While the fire department and hazmat crews were there to clean up the oil spill, they are still waiting to get permission to go and fix the transformer, due to possible downed wires.

The man was taken to the hospital for examination and will face criminal charges, including criminal mischief and risking widespread damage and injury.

Montvale is expected to get power back by late Friday.

