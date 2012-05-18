Montreal's Enormous Student Protests Seem To Be Teetering On The Edge Of Chaos

Student Unions in the Montreal have been on strike for over 14 weeks now, with protests at their peak encompassing some 300,000 people, the WSJ reports. Some of the marches we’ve seen have been frankly enormous in scale.



The strikes were prompted by Quebec Premier Jean Charest and his Liberal government’s plans to increase student fees by 75%. Supporters note that Quebec’s students currently pay amongst the lowest in North America.

Charest has, so far, seemed unwilling to budge.

Perhaps angered by the coming end of the student term (and, by proxy, the strike) and the apparent refusal of the government to consider their terms, some strikers have taken a more violent approach.

This video shows some of the violent scenes seen in Montreal last night:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Some students have taken to aggressively disrupting the classes of fellow students who broke lines of the protest to attend classes, such as in this video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Unfortunately, while the organisers seem to be getting good numbers, it doesn’t seem like they are gaining momentum towards their goals.

CBC News reports that Charest is beginning to look like the winner in the battle. One recent poll show support for increasing student fees stands at 60 per cent and seems to be growing.

The government looks set to handle protestors more harshly in future. Last night 122 protestors were arrested, the AP reports. This evening the Quebec national assembly is due to meet, reportedly to discuss the implementation of emergency laws to deal with future protests, including banning the wearing of masks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.