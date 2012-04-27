This Video Shows The Enormous Scale Of Student Protests In Montreal Last Night

Last night Montreal saw the culmination of 11 weeks of student protests with a huge march through the city.



The BBC reports that 85 people were arrested as protests against rising student fees turned increasingly violent.

Some 180,000 students are currently “on strike” in the city, AFP reports, with it looking increasingly likely that embattled Quebec Premier Jean Charest may have to call snap elections.

WATCH:

