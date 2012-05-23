These Canadian Students Are Asking Their Government To Arrest Them

Hundreds of students in Quebec and their supporters are now posting to a website that roughly translates as “Please Arrest Me”.



The move is an act of defiance after Quebec’s lawmakers imposed a new emergency law that would impose huge fines on striking students. The biggest student union in the region, C.L.A.S.S.E., has pledged to continue to encourage protests, the National Post reports.

Students have already been on strike for 100 days over plans to raise tuition fees by 75%. While the coming end of term had looked like it might end the strike, the announcement of the new emergency law saw renewed protests, with 300 people arrested on Sunday night alone.

Here’s a screengrab from http://www.arretezmoiquelquun.com/ — the signs they are holding say “I disobey”:

