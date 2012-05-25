Here's What Montreal's Students Protesters Responded With When Cops Asked To See Their March Route

Quebec’s student protests continue to roll on past the 100 day mark, with things getting more antagonistic between protesters and the police, who arrested some 500 students yesterday.



Students and their supporters are even begging that police arrest them on one website.

In the latest act of defiance, we’re seeing multiple reports today (most notably from Reddit) that this was the route given to police officers when they asked protesters for a map of an upcoming march:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.