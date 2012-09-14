Here's How Many Minutes A Month America Spends On Facebook

Americans now spend about 23 per cent of their entire online lives inside Facebook or other social media, according to a social media report from Nielsen, the market and audience research company. That adds up to a staggering 53.5 billion minutes per month that the nation spends writing status updates and clicking through pictures of their ex-girlfriends and boyfriends.
Blogger, Tumblr, Twitter and LinkedIn trail far behind The Social Network when it comes to time spent, Nielsen says. Here’s the chart (click to enlarge):
Photo: Nielsen
Disclosure: The author owns Facebook stock.
