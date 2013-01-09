CHART: How Rent Became More Expensive Than Mortgage Payments

In a slide titled “The After maths Of The Housing Bubble,” JP Morgan Funds’s David Kelly offers a chart of monthly rent versus monthly mortgage payments to capture an imbalance in the housing market.



Americans continue to be unable or unwilling to buy a house. Many still remember what happened in the housing bubble not just a few years ago.

Meanwhile, this the demand for rentals have exploded, so much so that average rents are much higher than average mortgage payments.

Here’s the chart illustrating the evolving trends:

Census Bureau, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Monthly mortgage payment assumes a 20% down payment at prevailing 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates; analysis based on median asking rent and median mortgage payment based on asking price.

Photo: JP Morgan Funds

