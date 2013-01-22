The Ultimate Month-To-Month Guide To Killer Sales

Photo: Flickr / Adam Tinworth

Shoppers who don’t realise what’s in store for them in 2013 are understandably in a post-holiday funk right now.The tantalising, tempting sales start in late November just in time for Thanksgiving.



Then come the bargains on Thanksgiving Day itself, Black Friday, and several weeks of ads promising great deals on everything you could possibly want to buy, eventually washed down by post-Christmas sales.

Then the opportune shopping season is over—no more big markdowns, no more incredible savings—at least until the same time next year.

Yet that isn’t really the case. It’s well-established that throughout the year, there are ideal times to buy particular items.

With the Super Bowl around the corner, you’ll soon see a slew of ads swearing that prices on big-screen TVs have never been better, which may be the case, at least until the next Black Friday rolls around.

But it’s far from only televisions you can save on in 2013, and arguably the deals throughout the year are much more important than the deals to be had in December.

As Sheri Bridges, faculty director of the centre for Retail Innovation at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., observes, “The holidays are about wants. The rest of the year is about needs.”

Here’s what you need to know about what to buy each month:

January.

In addition to TVs, this month is also known for “white sales,” mainly on bed linens and towels. This concept is credited to John Wanamaker, a Philadelphia merchant who opened his store in 1877 and in January 1878, held America’s first white sale, which references white sheets (although it refers to much more), an idea he apparently borrowed from a Parisian department store. It’s an American tradition to this day.

January and February are also the best months to book a cruise, says Geraldine Ree, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Expedia CruiseShipCenters. She says travellers start thinking about vacation plans after the holidays, and “to take advantage of this demand, cruise lines work with travel agency partners to put out their best booking incentives of the year during this time.”

[Read: 7 Items You Should Buy This Winter.]

You can often save 20 per cent, but the big value is in bonus offers: “You’ll find free stateroom category upgrades, savings on airfare, prepaid gratuities, and onboard cash credits of up to $400 from some lines. Reduced deposits are also common, so you’ll be able to secure your booking with just half of what would normally be required.”

Another reason cruise discounts are offered during these months is that the industry likes to plan ahead and book as many cabins as it can for the entire year. In turn, “You may find cheaper, last-minute pricing at the end of the year when cruise lines are trying to hit their annual targets, but stateroom selection is likely to be sparse,” Ree says, “and you’ll end up paying more than you save on the cruise fare for an expensive last-minute flight to get there.”

February.

Late January and February are the best times to take care of your carpet cleaning, says Bill Zinke, vice president of marketing for Chem-Dry, a franchised carpet and upholstery cleaning service headquartered in Nashville. He says this is the slowest period of the year for the industry, enabling consumers to find discounts of up to 20 per cent.

Thanks to Presidents’ Day sales, February is also a good time to buy a mattress. Gerry Borreggine, president and CEO of Therapedic International, a mattress manufacturer based in Princeton, N.J., says many industry insiders insist that mattresses start going on sale over Presidents’ Day weekend because George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were lousy sleepers.

“The truth is that we don’t really know how they slept, and [we] never will,” says Borreggine, who thinks the sales probably began because of the three-day weekend, which is why mattress sales also pop up on Memorial Day and labour Day weekends.

Discounts over Presidents’ Day weekend are frequently 10 to 25 per cent, partly because retailers are trying to unload older models to make room for new ones.

March.

Clothing experts say this is the time to find discounted winter coats and winter sporting goods, like snowboards and ski gear, since the season is winding down. Luggage is often said to be on sale, as many spring breaks take place in March.

Although computer sales are often dictated by the hot new item on the market, Josh Smith, editor at Notebooks.com, a mobile computing news and reviews site, says March is a good time to buy a laptop. “New models will be arriving and pushing older models to clearance shelves,” he says.

April.

Hit the stores for snowblowers and furnaces in April. This is also the month to buy a swimming pool, says Willan Johnson, CEO of VivoPools, a national swimming pool and spa maintenance franchise.

Johnson says April is the sweet spot in the year when consumers are thinking about pool season but the demand isn’t quite there yet, so you can often save as much as 20 per cent. Many contractors are also less costly during this month and more readily available to install a pool.

May.

Refrigerators often go on sale in May, as new models begin appearing in stores in the summer, which makes retailers anxious to clean out older models.

June.

This can be a good time to find deals on gym memberships, as health clubs must compete with the warm weather and work harder to entice people to exercise inside. You’ll also find deals on dishes, with wedding season drawing closer and retailers competing for shoppers hunting for wedding gifts. Typical savings: 25 to 50 per cent.

July.

Home-decor prices dip during this month, for the same reason dishes do. Think table linens, cutlery, picture frames, sofa pillows, candlesticks—often at savings of 20 to 50 per cent. Like January, July is a good month to buy furniture, with new trends finding their way to the showroom floor in the near future.

August.

Although it’s hard to tell what’s hype and what’s actually a sale, this is the month to buy school supplies. With the summer almost over, August is also a good time to purchase swimsuits and outdoor grills for next season.

September.

If you’re planning to get hardwood floors or your cabinets refinished, consider doing it now. Adam Kirschman, director of marketing for N-Hance Wood Renewal, a franchised business based out of Logan, Utah, which offers refinishing services for wood surfaces like hardwood floors, says the industry offers sales during September primarily because it’s a slow month, with families ending their summer activities and ramping up for school and the holidays.

The industry also promotes the fact that since it’s a quieter time of year in most households, it won’t matter as much if the kitchen is out of commission while it’s being remodeled. Expect to save 15 to 25 per cent if you’re booking a project in the early fall.

[See Skip the Store: Buy These Items Online to Save Time and Money]

September and October are also the months when most major appliances sell at steeper discounts than usual, barring refrigerators (see May). Retailers are debuting their latest models and gearing up for the holidays, so if you’re looking for a sale on an oven, washing machine, dryer, or dishwasher, this is historically the right time to buy.

October.

It’s not that you can’t find deals during this month, but with Black Friday right around the corner, October may be the one month when sales won’t be plentiful. But if you must pull out your wallet and you didn’t get enough in August, back-to-school supplies are often on clearance, along with gardening tools.

November.

Aside from jumping on Black Friday sales, two things you may want to do this month: buy an air-conditioner or book a wedding.

December.

Pretty much everything is on sale, including things you don’t want or need, which might explain a few of the more bizarre gifts you’ve received over the years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.