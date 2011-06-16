TV Host Montel Williams Wants To Help You Get High At His 'High End' Medical Marijuana Dispensary

The former host of “The Montel Williams Show” has a new job.



Montel Williams is helping to launch a ‘high end’ medical marijuana dispensary in Sacramento, CA.

Williams, a “long-time user of medical marijuana,” hopes this can provide a comfortable, less gritty setting for patients:

“Why are we treating patients who seek out this medication like they’re some lesser member of society?”

He describe the upscale facility as the kind of place his parents could visit.

Watch the local news report, interview with Williams, and tour of the facility below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.