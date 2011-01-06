Montel Williams Busted With Marijuana Pipe

Been wondering what Montel Williams has been up to lately?



No? Well, we’ll tell you anyways:

TMZ reports that earlier today talk show host Montel Williams was busted with a marijuana pipe as he went through airport security in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The pipe was in his carry-on bag, and set off the airport metal detector.

There was no residue, TMZ was told.

Williams, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1999, has openly admitted he uses medical marijuana, stating it helps to ease his MS-caused neuropathic pain. Williams also created the Montel Williams MS Foundation in 2000, which was established to further research and education on the disease.

Williams was released after paying a $484 citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

