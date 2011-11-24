FOR SALE: An Ornate Mansion In Montecito For $29.5 Million

Photo: via JustLuxe

La Pumada, an Italian villa-style mansion in Montecito designed circa 1929 by Reginald Johnson, renowned architect of the famed Biltmore Hotel, has been listed for sale via an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate for $29.5 million.

The nine bedroom, 10 bath estate is situated on nearly five acres in the heart of Montecito’s Golden Quadrangle, home to stars like Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore, Jeff Bridges and Michael Douglas, with majestic ocean, island and mountain views.The exclusive property, one of Montecito’s most coveted, includes an elegant main residence, two guest houses, a detached office, tennis court, party pavilion, swimming pool, garages for eight-plus cars and gardens originally designed by Lockwood de Forest.



The property’s acreage features orchards, rose gardens, magnolias and mature specimen trees, surrounding the luxurious main villa. Old World detailing dominates each elegant room, including original tile, shining oak floors, marvellous hand-stenciled, beamed ceilings, and marble and plaster accents. The entry foyer leads onto the main gallery connecting with each room.

The living and dining rooms, sunroom and library feature stunning views of Montecito’s coastline and the Channel Islands. South of the loggia is a formal lawn that steps down to a large elliptical pond, bordered on the east and west by an oak forest.

The master suite encompasses its own wing, including a sitting room with a fireplace and coffee bar, his-and-hers bath and dressing rooms, a private terrace and double corner fireplaces. A large upstairs sitting room with a terrace and three additional bedrooms on the top floor enjoy mountain or ocean views also.

The property is currently being renovated with a top-of-the-line kitchen, an atrium-style breakfast room surrounded by oak trees, a spacious sun-filled family room and a new lower level, accessed both by elevator and staircase, featuring a theatre with stadium seating, a wine cellar with dining area, a billiards room, and sound recording studio. Go to VillageSite.com to learn more.

