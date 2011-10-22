Abu Dhabi Is Getting An Ultra Fancy New Beach Club

For the right price, you can lounge at this hot new beach club by the pool on Abu Dhabi’s exclusive Saadiyat Island.The Monte Carlo Beach Club, one of the first places to open on the island playground, expects to bring in some 400 members and $14 million in revenue in the next few years, according to Arabian Business.com.

Monte Carlo is the first club on the island of Saadiyat, but two more are in the works.

The Club features a spa, workout room, French and Italian Riviera-inspired restaurants, and a kid’s pool.

For the adults, the pool spans 650 square meters and is surrounded by private cabanas that appear to float magically above the water.

A monthly pass to this luxury club is $1,223 and a daily is $108.

It's a great walk down to the beach

The ocean is as blue as the sky

The view from your pool side cabana

The cabanas appear to float on the pool water

Those beds look very relaxing

The club's restaurant Le Deck serves Mediterranean cuisine

The Sea Lounge area has wide-open windows so you don't miss the view for a second, but can still get some shade

The Monte Carlo at sunset

The library lounge is perfect for a quiet retreat

The work out room is open into the evening

The spa of has Jacuzzis, hammams, steam rooms, saunas and plunge pools

Another view of the spa

Pick up the perfect sophisticated beachgoer outfit at The Monte Carlo Boutique

There's plenty of opportunity for great out-door dining

