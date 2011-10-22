Abu Dhabi Is Getting An Ultra Fancy New Beach Club

Photo: Monte Carlo Beach Club

For the right price, you can lounge at this hot new beach club by the pool on Abu Dhabi’s exclusive Saadiyat Island.The Monte Carlo Beach Club, one of the first places to open on the island playground, expects to bring in some 400 members and $14 million in revenue in the next few years, according to Arabian Business.com.



Monte Carlo is the first club on the island of Saadiyat, but two more are in the works.

The Club features a spa, workout room, French and Italian Riviera-inspired restaurants, and a kid’s pool.

For the adults, the pool spans 650 square meters and is surrounded by private cabanas that appear to float magically above the water.

A monthly pass to this luxury club is $1,223 and a daily is $108.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.