Montblanc's Timewalker Watch Advanced: The TwinFly Chronograph

Having mentioned this before, I will reiterate that the Montblanc Timewalker has been a watch that I’ve appreciated for a long time. For years the design and concept behind the Timewalker has kept me thinking “damn, that is a really nice watch… I seriously want one” That specific emotional connection isn’t easy to reach, and only a handful of watch collections out there keep my interest for so long. For that reason I was more than happy to spend some quality time with this special timepiece that isn’t only a Timewalker, but also a watch that contains a brand new and totally unique in-house movement made by Montblanc at their Le Locle manufacture in Switzerland.

Aside from the higher-end happenings over at Montblanc Villeret, this is the second in-house movement family the brand has offered for their higher-volume pieces. The first in-house Montblanc movement (the calibre R200 family) is used for the brand’s now iconic Nicolas Rieussec Chronograph watch collection that I reviewed here. In that review I not only discussed the Nicolas Rieussec watch, but also showed you views of the Le Locle manufacture itself where many of the movements are produced.

The second in-house movement from Montblanc is the calibre MB LL100 automatic chronograph. It is a very clever multi-featured movement with a lot to love for both style and gadget fans. Montblanc chose the Timewalker collection to house the LL100 and the result is this beautiful new Timewalker TwinFly Chronograph.

