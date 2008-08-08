Montauk Monster Mystery Not Solved, Web Sites Rejoice

No one knows what the Montauk Monster is — a dead raccoon, a viral marketing ploy, whatever — but it’s definitely found an audience.



Hitwise says “montauk monster” and “monster of montauk” were two of the top 10 fastest-growing Web search terms last week — no. 2 and no. 8, respectively. The only faster-moving search term was “earthquake” — the monster beat “cuil,” “big brother 10,” “comcast,” etc.

Meanwhile, Gawker’s first post on the beast from last Tuesday has blown past 1.3 million pageviews, which, at Gawker’s $5-per-1,000-views July pay rate, has scored writer Richard Lawson a cool $6,500. It also helped site owner Nick Denton rack up a new monthly record.

