Montauk Is Now The Most Expensive Place To Stay In New York State

Everyone knows that hotels are expensive in Manhattan, but Montauk?

A small oceanfront hamlet at the very tip of Long Island’s south fork, Montauk is now officially the most expensive place to stay in New York State this summer, according to NewYorkHotels.org.

Montauk used to be a quiet, laid-back town filled with immigrants and fishermen, but recently it has become a Hamptons hotspot that has hip restaurants and pricey hotels that cost an average of $US342 per night — almost $US200 more than the average hotel room in Manhattan.

NewYorkHotels.org ranked the most expensive destinations in New York State by the average cost of a hotel room this summer. The hotel booking site looked at hotel rates during the month of August, and only considered hotels and bed and breakfasts that are rated at least 3 stars and are well situated near the beach or city center.

Besides Montauk, several other Hamptons towns took top spots on this list, with East Hampton coming in second at $US332 per night and Southampton coming in fourth at an average cost of $US295 per night. Surprisingly, New York City came in at number 8, with rooms costing a mere $US153 per night.

The full list is below:

1. Montauk $US342 2. East Hampton $US332 3. Saratoga Springs $US312 4. Southampton $US295 5. Greenport $US264 6. Cooperstown $US184 7. Niagara Falls $US163 8. New York City $US153 9. Geneva $US143 10. Ithaca $US142 11. Lake George $US141 12. Buffalo $US137 13. Oneonta $US136 14. Rochester $US134 15. Syracuse $US128 16. Alexandria Bay $US127 17. Long Island City $US116 18. Oswega $US103 19. Lake Placid $US102 20. Watertown $US92

