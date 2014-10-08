Wall Street's Thrill Seekers Spend Winter At This Montana Mountain Resort Where A Spot Can Cost Up To $US26 Million

It is well known that Wall Street heads to the Hamptons during the summer, but during the winter the most thrill-seeking of the financial set head to Montana’s Yellowstone Club, a 13,600 acre private resort community in the Rocky Mountains.

There they can enjoy anything from mountain golf and fly fishing during the summer, to skiing and snow mobiling in the winter.

“The golf course there is truly spectacular,” said Dynasty Financial Partners CEO Shirl Penney.

It should be, as it was designed by professional golfer Tom Weiskopf.

To join the Yellowstone Club you have to buy property on the grounds, which can cost anything from $US2 million for a lot of property to $US26 million for a full ranch. If you don’t buy a house, you can stay at the clubhouse. All of this also grants you access to more skiing at neighbouring Big Sky Resort and puts you in close proximity to Yellowstone National Park.

And while some members may want to enjoy a leisurely hike or go on a snowmobile tour or two, others are looking for something with a bit more of an adrenaline rush.

“We’ve had some pretty extreme athletes here,” said Hans Williamson, the club’s General Manager.

These are the folks who go careening down black diamond slopes, who consider gladed skiing a form of relaxation. These are the people who leave the property to go on back country adventures with trained guides — starting early in the morning and returning after the sun has set.

For them, the Yellowstone Club has a full Outdoor Pursuits program of mountain adventures. Some members even insist on designing their own day trips.

“We’ve had two members ski down to a lake, repel down a waterfall, and then ice climb on the way back up,” said Williamson.

In the summer those same adventurers might take a 22-mile trail — mountain biking to the wilderness, then bushwhacking to the base of a mountain, and then taking the 6,000 foot climb up and back.

That should get you a little pumped up, no?

And then are the competitive ski events mostly led by the Club’s ambassador, extreme skiing champion Scot Schmidt.

“We name our king of the mountain with a pretty extreme race,” said Williamson. “The race was designed by last year’s winner.”

Of course, it’s important to remember that this is a luxury resort, so besides the Wall Street crowd you may see some interesting people with some interesting gear on the slopes.

OSBE The Bellagio, the newest OSBE helmet.

Professional golfer Phil Mickelson shipped a bunch of $US800 OSBE Italian leather ski helmets to the Club for the season last year. The luxury brand is catching on because of its sleek look — and because it allows wearers to plug their phones into the helmet’s built in speaker and stay in communication while on the slopes.

That’s ideal for the skier or snowboarder who is trying to conquer the mountain while keeping tabs on family members around to resort. Or — in the case of the busy Wall Streeter — it’s ideal for keeping tabs on the market.

You’ll need to know if it’s heading downhill as quickly as you are.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.