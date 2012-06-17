Montana Senate Race Is Heating Up

GOP Rep. Denny Rehberg – the at-large congressman from Montana – is planning to challenge the state’s Democratic Senator Jon Tester, Roll Call reports.

Rehberg’s entry puts the Big Sky matchup at the top of the list of Senate races to watch in 2012. A well-known member of the House appropriations committee, Rehberg boosts Republicans chances of unseating a first-term Democrat. The GOP needs to gain four seats to take control of the Senate in 2012.

Rehberg will make the announcement Saturday at a dinner in Helena where Tea Party kingmaker Michele Bachmann is the keynote speaker.



