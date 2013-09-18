Montana Lt. Gov. John Walsh Embarrassed Over Liking Racy Facebook Page

Balletpedia Montana Lt. Gov. John Walsh

If you are a political figure considering a run for the Senate it’s probably best if you don’t publicly “like” a racy Facebook page filled with pictures of women’s breasts and share your “like” with all the world.

So Montana Lt. Gov. John Walsh, a Democrat, is finding out.

Last week, Buzzfeed discovered that Walsh had become a fan of a Facebook page called “Breasts. Proof men can multitask2.” His Like was broadcast across Facebook as an ad.

Folks close to Walsh told Buzzfeed that the page was spam and said that Walsh had unintentionally clicked on the Like button. He has since removed his “like.”

How embarrassing for Walsh, not just because he’s already in public office, but because he’s reportedly gunning for Montana’s open senate seat after Sen. Max Baucus retires. Liking an explicit Facebook page isn’t the best way to build a public image.

Facebook’s confusing privacy settings seem to be at least partly to blame, says JD Sherry, a vice president of security company Trend Micro. Because people “don’t understand privacy settings, they end up sharing that information more widely than they wanted,” Sherry said in an emailed statement to Business Insider.

Walsh isn’t alone, nearly a quarter of social media users admit to posting something they regret or have taken down, Sherry says.

Moral of the story: if you aren’t absolutely sure of Facebook’s privacy settings, it’s probably best to look but try not to like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.