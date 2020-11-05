Montana just voted to legalise marijuana for all adults, but it could be more than a year before you can buy legal weed there

Skye Gould/Business Insider

Montana voted to legalise marijuana for adults over the age of 21.

While marijuana will officially be legal on January 1, the state will not start accepting dispensary applications until a year after that.

Voters in Montana approved ballot measures to legalise the consumption and sale of marijuana for adults over the age of 21.

The first initiative, I-190, legalizes the possession and use of less than one ounce of marijuana. The measure imposes a 20% tax on marijuana sales and allows for the resentencing and expungement of marijuana-related crimes.

Though Montana is not a populous state, the initiative’s success is another sign that public opinion is shifting to favour marijuana legalization. A University of Montana study found that legalizing cannabis could generate $US260 million in sales by 2026.

The initiative also kicks it to Montana’s Department of Revenue to develop rules for the state’s marijuana industry.



Montanans will be officially allowed to use marijuana on January 1, 2021, and the state would begin accepting applications to open dispensaries a year later, on January 1, 2022. I-190 will also set up a strict residency requirement for Montana’s cannabis industry, meaning local operators would benefit most.

The other initiative, I-118, allows the Montana state legislature to mandate a minimum legal age for the use, possession, and purchase of marijuana.

I-190 passed with over 56% of the vote, and I-118 passed with over 57% of the vote as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Key dates:

January 1, 2021: Marijuana becomes legal for Montanans to possess and consume

January 1, 2022: Montana begins accepting dispensary applications

