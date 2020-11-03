Montana propositions on legalizing Marijuana for adults over 21: live results

Initiative Number 190 would legalise the possession and use of marijuana to adults over the age of 21.

Constitutional Initiative Number 118 would amend the state constitution to allow the government to set a legal age for marijuana consumption.

Both propositions must pass for marijuana usage to become legal in the state.

Insider will have live results on the propositions as soon as they come in.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Montana has two initiatives on its ballot concerning marijuana legalization. Initiative No.190, or I-90, legalizes the consumption and possession of marijuana for adults over the age of 21. The second initiative is Constitutional Initiative No. 118, or CI-118, which amends the state constitution to allow the government to set a legal age for consumption, possessing, or purchasing marijuana and alcoholic beverages.

Both initiatives need to pass for marijuana use to be legalised in Montana.

The text for Initiative No. 190, which legalizes the possession and use of marijuana products to adults over the age of 21 reads as follows:

I-190 legalizes the possession and use of limited amounts of marijuana for adults over the age of 21. I-190 requires the Department of Revenue to licence and regulate the cultivation, transportation, and sale of marijuana and marijuana-infused products and to inspect premises where marijuana is cultivated and sold. It requires licensed laboratories to test marijuana and marijuana-infused products for potency and contaminants. I-190 establishes a 20% tax on nonmedical marijuana. 10.5% of the tax revenue goes to the state general fund, with the rest dedicated to accounts for conservation programs, substance abuse treatment, veterans’ services, healthcare costs, and localities where marijuana is sold. I-190 allows a person currently serving a sentence for an act permitted by I-190 to apply for re sentencing or an expungement of the conviction. I-190 prohibits advertising of marijuana and related products.

Marijuana taxes and fees will generate about $US48 million annually by 2025. Marijuana fees will fund program administration and enforcement. Marijuana taxes will contribute to the general fund and special revenue accounts for conservation, veterans’ services, substance abuse treatment, healthcare, and local governments. The general fund will net $US4 million.

[]YES on Initiative I-190

[]NO on Initiative I-190

The text for Constitutional Initiative No. 118, which amends the state constitution to set a legal age for marijuana consumption, purchase, and possession reads as follows:

Under the Montana Constitution, a person 18 years of age or older is an adult, except that the legislature or the people by initiative may establish the legal age of purchasing, consuming, or possessing alcoholic beverages. CI-118 amends the Montana Constitution to allow the legislature or the people by initiative to establish the legal age for purchasing, consuming, or possessing marijuana.

[] YES on Constitutional Initiative CI-118

[] NO on Constitutional Initiative CI-118

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.