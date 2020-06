LIVE UPDATES: Follow the results of Montana's congressional primary

Matt Volz/AP Images Democratic U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams leads a crowd in a cheer during a rally in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

The battle for Montana’s sole congressional seat, which is being vacated by Rep. Greg Gianforte, will narrow on Tuesday.

On the Democratic ticket, the choice is between former state lawmaker Kathleen Williams and state Rep. Tom Winter.

On the Republican side, state Auditor Matt Rosendale and Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton are leading the six candidates vying for the nomination.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The battle for Montana’s sole congressional seat, which is being vacated by Rep. Greg Gianforte, will narrow on Tuesday as the state selects its Democratic and Republican nominees.

On the Democratic ticket, the choice is between former state lawmaker Kathleen Williams and state Rep. Tom Winter. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has endorsed Williams and consider her a competitive candidate to flip a red seat blue.

On the Republican side, six candidates are vying for the nomination. The strongest candidate is state Auditor Matt Rosendale, who unsuccessfully challenged Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in 2018. Rosendale and the second-most popular GOP candidate in the race, Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, both unsuccessfully ran for the same seat in 2014.

All 56 of Montana’s counties have decided to conduct Tuesday’s elections by mail.

Montana, a red state that went for Trump by about 20 points in 2016, has a Democratic governor, Steve Bullock, one Democratic senator – Tester – and one Republican senator, Steve Daines.

After months of insisting he wouldn’t run for the Senate, Bullock, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, announced in March that he would challenge Daines this year.

Now Bullock is enjoying sky-high approval ratings and heightened visibility for his pandemic response. Pollsters say Bullock’s bid is a key opportunity for Democrats to go on offence in their fight to flip the Senate and his bid could in turn boost the Democratic nominee for the state’s congressional seat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.